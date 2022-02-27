Justin Thomas scored 26 points, including knocking in a half-court shot as time expired to help Alcorn State men’s basketball top Prairie View A&M, 72-69, on Saturday.

Thomas made 11 of 16 shots, including two of three from behind the arc, and made two of four free throws in the game. He also added two rebounds, three assists, and two steals for the Braves.

Darrious Agnew and Oddyst Walker also contributed points in the double figures to aid in the Alcorn victory. Agnew hits 14 points and brought down eight boards, while Walker added 11.

NO WAY!!! Although the Camera Guy didn’t get it that was a HALF COURT BUZZER BEATER for Alcorn State to beat Prarie View A&M 72-69 (Video via @MrMatthewCFB) pic.twitter.com/aQvzUjtxIG — 🇺🇦NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) February 27, 2022

Alcorn (12-15, 11-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) hit 29 of 65 (44.6 percent) shots from the floor with 6 of 17 in three-point range. The Braves struggled at the line, picking up just eight on 18 (44.4 percent) attempts.

Prairie View (8-16, 8-6 SWAC) scored 25 out of 58 shots from the field, including four of 17 from beyond the arc. The Panthers were more successful at the line than the Braves, hitting 15 of the 23 (65.2 percent) attempts. Juwan Daniels led PVAM with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The Braves grabbed an early lead, going on a 9-2 run in the first four minutes. By the 10-minute mark, the Panthers closed the gap to get within one of Alcorn’s lead, 20-19.

The two opponents ended the half trading points, but PVAM outlasted the Braves to enter the break with a 40-37 advantage.

Alcorn started the second half on fire, scoring the first 11 points to lead 51-40 with 15:42 remaining. The Panther answered with a 10-2 scoring run, cutting the Braves lead to 53-52.

Alcorn and Prairie View ended the competition with a scoring exchange, but the Braves would score the game’s final points.

Courtesy: Alcorn State Athletics