There is a lot of attention on HBCU football due in part to former NFL players and coaches deciding to take the mantle at HBCU programs most notably Deion Sanders, Eddie George and Hue Jackson.

With that attention comes the prospect of more former NFL players choosing to follow suit. In this case, it is former Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams who has expressed interest in becoming a head coach for an HBCU football team.

During his appearance on the Pivot Podcast, Williams was asked by Channing Crowder if he would want to go coach at an HBCU.

“That’s the only place I would go and coach,” Williams responded.

He not only shared a desire to coach at an HBCU but he also spoke about how he would have given thought to the possibility of being recruited to an HBCU back in his college days.

“The one thing I would have done different and I’m not even just saying this is I would have taken a strong look [at an HBCU],” he said when speaking about how he did not get a single offer from an HBCU coming out of high school.

Williams went on to the University of Texas at Austin where he went on to have a storied college football career winning the Heisman trophy in 1998.

The former Heisman winner played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens respectively.

Williams also served as an assistant coach with Incarnate Word.