The Jackson State University Department of Athletics officially announces the 2022 football schedule, an 11-game slate for the 2021 defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions.

“Our team is excited, our fans are excited, our alumni are excited, and our students are excited,” said JSU head coach Deion Sanders. “Although the season is more than six months away, the anticipation of what is to come is tremendous. My dear friend and AD Ashley Robinson has constructed a schedule that will provide a significant student-athlete experience as we represent this great institution. Season tickets will go on sale next week, and we expect them to sell out due to the attractive opponents we have scheduled for our home games.”

For the second consecutive season, Jackson State will open the season in the Orange Blossom Classic Florida A&M on Sunday, Sept. 4 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The first of three non-conference games will see JSU renew the rivalry with Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis on Sept. 10.

The home schedule for JSU football will open Sept. 17 against Grambling State in a non-conference matchup before hosting in-state rival Mississippi Valley State on Sept. 24.

Following an open date, Jackson State will play consecutive road games at Alabama St. (Oct. 8) and Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 15).

Homecoming 2022 will be on Oct. 22 as JSU will face Campbell of the Big South Conference, before the Tigers play their final home game of the regular season against Southern (Oct. 29).

The Tigers will play at Texas Southern (Nov. 5) before traveling to Mobile, Ala. to face Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge (Nov. 12). The Tigers will close the regular season Nov. 19 at in-state rival Alcorn.

2022 Jackson State University Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location

Sun. Sept. 4 Florida A&M Miami Gardens, Fla.

Sat. Sept. 10 Tennessee St. Memphis, Tenn.

Sat. Sept. 17 Grambling St. Jackson, Miss.

Sat. Sept. 24 Miss. Valley St. Jackson, Miss.

Sat. Oct. 8 Alabama St. Montgomery, Ala.

Sat. Oct. 15 Bethune-Cookman Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sat. Oct. 22 Campbell Jackson, Miss.

Sat. Oct. 29 Southern Jackson, Miss.

Sat. Nov. 5 Texas Southern Houston, Texas

Sat. Nov. 12 Alabama A&M Mobile, Ala.

Sat. Nov. 19 Alcorn St. Lorman, Miss.

