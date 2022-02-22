There will be another Sanders roaming the Jackson State campus soon.

Shelomi Sanders, daughter of head football coach Deion Sanders, announced a verbal commitment to play for the Tigers women’s basketball team.

Sanders is listed as a 5-foot-7 shooting guard who plays for Rockwall-Heath High School in Rockwall, Texas.

She will join a Jackson State squad that has won back-to-back SWAC championships and is current 14-0 in conference play and 16-6 overall.

Last year, Deion Sanders foreshadowed his daughter’s potential arrival at JSU saying, “she (Shelomi) plans on hooping here as well.”

Sanders’ sons, Shilo and Shedeur, are both current members of the football team and helped the Tigers win the program’s first SWAC championship since 2008 this past fall.