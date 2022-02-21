A down-to-the-wire MEAC clash between Morgan State and Norfolk State turned ugly on Monday night.

It all happened with 6.2 seconds left in regulation with Morgan State up 49-48. Following a missed layup attempt by Spartans guard Deja Francis, Bears guard Ja’Niah Henson grabbed the loose ball and was subsequently slammed to the ground by Norfolk State’s Mahoganie Williams.

Also read: MEAC women’s basketball midseason report card

Khaliah Hines then immediately pushed Williams before in defense of her fallen teammate before others joined in a brief scuffle that was broken up by coaches and security guards.

Williams and Hines were ejected from the game. Other players were also thrown from the game for their roles in the incident.

Morgan State went on to win the game 51-48.