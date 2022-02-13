Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has been making the media rounds during Super Bowl week, commenting on everything from the matchup between Jalen Ramsey and Ja’Marr Chase to possibilities of coaching in the NFL.

He and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, starred in a Super Bowl commercial.

But during an appearance on The Dan LeBatard Show, Sanders revealed just how much interest he’s garnered from Power Five schools.

“I interviewed for three Power Five jobs. I should’ve got em,” Sanders said. “I was very, very, very good I may say in the interviews. In one of the interviews, I was so darn good, the guy asked me when could I start. ‘When can you really start?’ I told him when it was possible and they went in another direction. I wasn’t upset. That just means that God needed me to continue to be at Jackson State.”

Sanders was a known candidate for open positions at TCU and Colorado State.

Later, Sanders, who won the Eddie Robinson Award for top FCS coach, was asked Rich Eisen about his future at Jackson State amid earning major recruiting wins and further elevating the program as one of the most recognizable mainstream brands in all of college football.

“I’m not looking to tomorrow, I don’t do that right now,” Sanders said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I focus on today. I focus on the now. I focus on maximizing the moment and giving these kids all I have today. When tomorrow comes, I’ll concern myself about that tomorrow. I don’t look down there. That’s why we’ve been successful. We really focus and dominate today and in the moment. They’re questioning what’s the build up, what’s the exit plan … all that. I don’t think like that. Not only do I have to win, I have to dominate. I take this next phase of my life like I did the (NFL) game. I’ve got to dominate this thing. We’re winning, but we’re not dominating.”