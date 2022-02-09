Clark Atlanta University announced that attendance for men’s and women’s basketball home games will continue to be restricted for the remainder of the season.

Only essential game, administrative, and team personnel will be allowed inside L.S. Epps Gymnasium due to Covid-19 precautions, the school said Tuesday.

In response to the news, an online petition was crafted by a group called Clark Atlanta University Men’s and Women’s Basketball to push the school to change its policies to allow fans to attend basketball games.

“After a year of no basketball at Clark Atlanta University, athletes, students, alumni, and fans were emotionally hurt but began to count down the days until the Panthers and Lady Panthers could take the court again with their support,” the petition states.

The petition had received 517 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

“… the biggest games of the year are to come. CAU versus Savannah State University, Edward Waters University, Morehouse College, and Senior Night against Fort Valley State University will now be without fans due to this restriction,” the petition stated.

The petition lists six issues that student-athlete have in regards to the decision. Among them are that students live in dormitories together and also attend classes together, but are unable to attend sporting events.

The petition says CAU has required that all students have both doses of the vaccine, and a booster shot as of Feb. 5.

The petition also includes the average attendance figures of Division 1 basketball games played during the month of January in multiple conferences despite the winter COVID surge.

All games are currently available live at facebook.com/clarkatlantapanthers.

“Panther Nation we miss you all, and hope to see you very soon!!!,” the petition states.