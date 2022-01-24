The CW has ordered its second series set against the HBCU experience. The network has greenlighted March, an eight-episode series that revolves around the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band, The Marching Storm.

March debuts Monday at 8-9 p.m. EST/PST. It then moves to Sundays starting Feb. 27 (9-10 pm EST/PST).

The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest ranked HBCU band in the land, including electrifying performances at homecoming, Texas A&M and Southern University. As March shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history.”