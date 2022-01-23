BATON ROUGE, LA – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men’s basketball team dropped a critical conference matchup against Southern University with a final score of 99-51 on Saturday night at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The Golden Lions were led by Dequan Morris, who finished with 21 points, going 7-of-12 from the field, and collecting two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Kylen Milton followed Morris with ten points and five rebounds.

With the second half tipping off, the Golden Lions came out with a sense of urgency, adding lots of energy to their play. Surrounded by multiple white jerseys, Morris drove to the basket on a fastbreak and went up with all his strength to draw a foul and count the bucket to begin the second half.

Four possessions later, Milton would replay the same three-point play, driving and creating contact to draw a foul and make the layup off-balanced with his right hand.

Southern read that the Golden Lions were a threat in the second half as they put their comeback mission into play, forcing Southern to put a tall lineup in the game.

After a J’Quan Ewing dunk, Gabriel Vargas pushed the ball up the floor quickly to drop a pass off to Omar Parchman for a nasty jam over a Southern defender to answer back.

Southern would answer on the other end with a three-point shot, but the Golden Lions wasted no time getting the ball up court to Travonta Doolittle, who would go up against a Jaguar defender to finish a highly contested layup for two consecutive call-and-response scoring plays.

