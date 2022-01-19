HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M Athletics is saddened to share the passing of Hall of Famer and longtime team photographer Sidney Jackson, who died at the age of 75 on Saturday, January 15.

“Sidney was and always will be a part of the Alabama A&M family,” said Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks. “He was undeniably loyal to the University and Athletics, capturing so many Bulldog student-athlete’s careers through his love of photography. We send our sympathies to his family and all that knew him. His humble and pleasant spirit will be missed terribly but his legacy will forever be a part of Alabama A&M.”

Jackson was ever-present at Bulldog events, home and away, camera always in hand as he served as a team photographer for the better part of the past 15 years. In that time, he touched almost every student-athlete’s life with his pictures and gentle personality.

In 2019 there would be an event that Sidney could not take pictures at, however – and for all the right reasons as he was inducted into the Alabama A&M Athletics Hall of Fame. On that night he was honored as a special contributor along with such luminaries as Robert Mathis, Kendrick Rogers, Betty Kelly-Austin, Melody Dawson, Terry Batts, Valerie Hervey, James Martin and Hali Andrew Robinson.

Prior to his second career of photography and earning one of the highest honors that A&M Athletics can bestow, Jackson served his country in the United States Air Force, eventually retiring as Chief Master Sergeant. That position represents the highest rank an enlisted member of the Air Force can attain.

Perhaps the best way to remember Sidney is through his love of photography and his extensive collection of images that convey his skill and passion. Those can be enjoyed in his online gallery.

A devoted family man, Sidney is survived by his wife Lillie. A rosary will be held at Royal Funeral Home located at 4315 Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville, Alabama at 2 p.m. on Sunday with public viewing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Church (2300 Beasley Avenue, Huntsville) at 9 a.m. on Monday, January 24 followed by military burial at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama at 1:15 p.m.

Courtesy: AAMU Athletics