DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. | Tra’Michael Moton drained a jumper with one second remaining as the Grambling State edged Bethune-Cookman, 68-66, on Saturday afternoon in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at the Moore Gymnasium.

Grambling State (4-11 overall, 2-1 SWAC) led by as many as 11 points with 2:20 remaining, but Bethune-Cookman rallied and tied the game at 66 after a pair of free throws by Joe French with 23 seconds left.

That set the stage for Moton, who hit the game-winner jumper with 1 second left as the Tigers picked up their second conference win.

Moton paced Grambling State with 24 points, on 10-of-15 from the floor, with six rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. Cameron Christon chipped in 10 points, along with three boards, one steal and one assist.

Grambling State opened the game on a 10-3 run, capped by a Zahad Mumford 3-pointer with 16:25 remaining in the first half. Bethune-Cookman (3-11, 1-1) responded with an 8-0 run, capped by a Kevin Davis trey, as the Wildcats grabbed an 11-10 advantage with 14:52 left.

The Tigers broke free from a close game by taking a 25-14 lead after a Mumford bucket with just over seven minutes remaining.

A pair of free throws by Shawndarius Cowart gave the Tigers a 34-26 lead heading into the break. A Joe French 3-pointer cut the GSU advantage to 35-34 just a minute into the second half. BCU took a slim 38-37 lead, but Grambling State grabbed a 41-39 advantage after a fastbreak layup by Tra’Michael Moton.

Grambling State took its largest lead of the night, 65-54, after a Moton 3-pointer with 2:31 remaining. The Wildcats closed the final 2 minutes on an 12-1 run, capped by a two free throws by French, which set the stage for Moton’s game winner.

