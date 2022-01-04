After the dismissal of former head coach Eric Dooley, taking the head coaching position at Southern, the Prairie View A&M Panthers have announced they have hired longtime assistant coach and former All-Pro NFL player Bubba McDowell to be the Panthers’ next head coach.

“I’m proud to have Coach McDowell as our new head of the football program,” said PVAMU Athletic Director, Donald Reed. “I chose Coach McDowell because of his vast and successful experiences in collegiate and professional football. His leadership style and student-athlete centered approach align with our goals to see our athletes excel in the classroom, on the field, and in the community. I’m impressed by Coach McDowell’s commitment to PV and I know he’ll lead us to accomplish great things.”

McDowell played three years with the University of Miami from 1986-1988 under Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson. This includes a 1987 season in which Miami won a national championship after finishing the season with a perfect 12-0 record.

The former Hurricane then went on to the NFL where he was selected in the third round by the Houston Oilers. He spent six of his seven NFL seasons with the Oilers being named to the All-Pro second team in 1991.

McDowell’s coaching career began at Texas Southern spending three years with the team before moving on to the University of Houston in 2007.

In 2011, McDowell joined Prairie View A&M’s coaching staff as the safeties coach. He would hold that position until 2018 when he was upgraded to an assistant coach.