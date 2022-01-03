GRAMBLING, La. – Prairie View A&M used a big scoring run to break open the first half of scoring, as they held on to grab a 65-57 Southwestern Athletic Conference road win over Grambling State on Monday evening at the FCH Assembly Center.

PVAMU started the first quarter straight out the gate tying up the game once at 9-9 before Kirdis Clark made two back-to-back layups, followed by a layup by Diana Rosenthal to push the Panthers lead to nine. With one minute left in the frame, Grambling made one more layup before Kennedi Heard closed out the quarter with a layup taking the quarter 17-11.

Prairie View opened the second quarter for a 7-0 run, with Kennedy Paul knocking down a 3-pointer and a bucket as Clark added two free throws to advance the Panthers lead to 13. Grambling scored off a jumper, but PVAMU didn’t stop their nifty defense only allowing GSU to score nine points in the quarter. The Panthers ended the half up by 18 before the break.

After trading jabs for the first five minutes of the third quarter, PVAMU kept their composer tying the quarter at 18 apiece and held on to a 18 point lead going into the fourth.

Grambling used back-to-back three pointers and a half court press defense to start an 11-2 run coming into the fourth quarter. PVAMU lost their momentum, but managed to stop the run and pick up the 65-57 victory over GSU.

The Panthers shot 55.8 percent for the game (24-43), including 4-for-10 from long range. Three players finished in double digits as Heard and Rosenthal were the top scorers for PVAMU with 13 points apiece. Clark concluded the game with 11 points.

Gerlyn Smith was the Panthers top rebounder with nine and added eight points. Jessica Soders also added eight points.

