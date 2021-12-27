Could another HBCU football program be in position to land a five-star recruit?

Florida A&M is reportedly expected to receive an official visit from No. 1 rated 2023 running back Richard Young, per 247Sports.

Young, a junior, averaged 9.0 yards per carry totaling 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2021 for Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida.

He has earned interest from the likes of Penn State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson but Florida A&M is also in the mix.

Young, who was offered by the Rattlers last year, explained that he already has a previous “building relationship” with FAMU head coach Willie Simmons.

“I have been texting him back and forth and talking to him on the phone, Young told the website. “I haven’t really told anyone this before, but I’m definitely going to visit Florida A&M.”

Young said he was inspired to consider an HBCU after the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class –Travis Hunter — committed to Jackson State earlier this month.

“He (Hunter) is building his own legacy wherever he goes,” said Young. “I’m not going even to lie. I thought he was going to stay with (Florida State), but when he saw he could get coached by one of the best corners ever, he did it. That shocked me and I told myself that I got to keep my options. I just want to look into (Florida A&M) and see what it’s like.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Florida A&M received a visit from the nation’s top recruit. In 2018, Kayvon Thibodeaux, then five-star defensive end from Thousand Oaks (California) tweeted that he would visit the school. Thibodeaux, who currently is a projected top-5 NFL pick, eventually signed with Oregon.