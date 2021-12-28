ETTRICK, VA – Virginia State assistant head coach Trumaine Watson has been invited to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

As a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship alum, Watson will be assisting the East team’s coaching staff during practice throughout the week and in the game.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation. The East-West Shrine Bowl is an important part of America’s football tradition, giving top college players a chance to display their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience.

For more than 90 years, some of football’s greatest athletes and coaches have contributed to the tradition of the East-West Shrine Bowl. Players like Gale Sayers, Tom Brady, John Elway, Allan Page, Dick Butkus, Brett Favre, Gino Marchetti and Walter Payton, along with coaches Don Shula, Dick Vermeil, Paul “Bear” Bryant and Jerry Glanville, to name a few, have supported the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The game will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. PST at Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas and shown on NFL Network.

Courtesy: Virginia State Athletics