The continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic which is currently impacting professional sports leagues has affected HBCU basketball.

Scheduled Thursday night games involving the Grambling State men’s team and the Texas Southern women were canceled due to virus-related outbreaks within the Tulane and UCLA programs, respectively.

More than 120 games involving HBCU basketball programs were wiped out during the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19-related issues.