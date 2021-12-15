National Signing Day has arrived – the first day in which high school football prospects and transfers can sign their National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period. Check here throughout the day.

A change of coaches at Grambling State has proved to be beneficial for the Tigers during the 2022 recruiting cycle. Former three-star UCLA quarterback Kajiya Hollawayne has committed to Hue Jackson and Grambling. The Jacinto, California native was rated the 59th best quarterback in the 2022 class.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff, looking to bounce back from a disappointing fall season, were able to get junior college commitment R.J. Evans to upgrade its defensive line. The Navarro College lineman recorded 32 tackles this past season.

Mississippi Valley State has been working the transfer portal since the end of the regular season and picked up Abilene Christian offensive lineman Jaron Marshall.

The MEAC champion South Carolina State Bulldogs grabbed Southwest Mississippi Community College defensive lineman Avousier Kelly.

Deion Sanders has identified a need on the Jackson State offensive line and received a commitment from Louisiana-Monroe lineman Evan Henry. The 6-2, 310-pound right guard was All-Sun Belt honorable mention in 2020 for the Warhawks.

Eddie George and Tennessee State pickup two-star Lakeland, Florida high school defensive back Dion Villiers.

The 5-11 cornerback had offers from Army, Western Carolina, and Air Force before committing to the Tigers.

🚨🚨1ST SIGNEE 🚨🚨 Welcome to #ROARcity, Dion Villiers | @VilliersDion “Dion is a versatile defensive back that can play corner and safety. He plays fast and physically and is a leader that brings a competitive & winning mentality from a dominant program.” – @CoachMcNutt pic.twitter.com/g0OJ1WRKKD — Tennessee State Football (@TSUTigersFB) December 15, 2021

Eden James, the son of former NFL running back Edgerrin James, is officially a Howard Bison.

“They showed nothing but consistent interest,” Eden James told Treasure Coast Newspapers.

“Everybody assumed I would go to one of the big schools, but I just thought the HBCU route would be something different — especially since it’s becoming a trend now. Hopefully, I’m able to be one of those key, contributing pieces to show that you don’t have to go to a big-time school to make it to the league, if that’s what’s in the books for me.”

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound back is rated a three-star recruit by the 247Sports composite rankings.

North Carolina Central stays in state to pick up North Carolina Shrine Bowl invite and Southwestern 4A champion defensive back Jason Chambers. The Butler High School cornerback also played on offense, too, recording 250 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in his senior season. On defense, Chambers tallied 11 tackles, a sack and three interceptions.

Eddie Robinson Jr. at Alabama State acquired his first significant recruit by flipping Ole Miss commit Jaylen Sulton.

Sulton, a three-star recruit from St. Paul’s Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama, was rated as the nation’s 108 athlete and the No. 44 overall player in the state of Alabama’s 2022 class. In addition to Ole Miss, he holds offers from Tennessee, Florida State, Memphis, Kansas, Florida International, Liberty, South Alabama, Southern Miss and others.

Connell Maynor and Alabama A&M have made significant inroads in the early signing period. The Bulldogs on Wednesday received a commitment from three-star Marshall transfer defensive back Charles Bell IV.

After landing the nation’s top recruit, Jackson State added another major athlete to an already loaded roster by receiving a commitment from Southern Miss transfer linebacker Michael Pleas Jr.

Florida A&M, looking for stability at the quarterback position, landed three-star Vanderbilt QB Jeremy Moussa.

Moussa only appeared in two games for Vanderbilt since joining the program. This past fall, he went 5-of-8 for 24 yards against Mississippi State on Oct. 23.

Delaware State inks four on National Signing Day

Mississippi Valley worked the transfer portal on Wednesday

Dawson Odums signs six players on first signing day at Norfolk State.

Odums, who was hired in April after the 2021 recruiting cycle, added two long snappers, one wide receiver, one offensive lineman, one defensive lineman and one multi-position athlete to the Spartan roster.

“I like the group we added today,” said Odums, who directed the Spartans to a 6-5 record in his first season. “We did a good job of plugging some holes we had and adding a mix of positions. We got some depth on the line, some much-needed help for our special teams and some playmaking ability to our offense. We also liked that three are in-state athletes from Virginia.

“We still have some work to do in January, but this is a good start to our recruiting efforts for the year.”