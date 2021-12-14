Elizabeth City State officially named Marcus Hilliard head football coach.

“I’m excited to be back home and ready to get to work,” said Hilliard. “This opportunity is not one that I take lightly. The opportunity to impact such a group of talented student-athletes on and off the field is why I wake up and do this job every day. It’s my obligation to every player that puts on that ECSU jersey agreeing to trust the process and join me on this journey. I’m glad to be here and looking forward to restoring ECSU football.”

In 2018, Hilliard was nationally recognized by the American Football Coaches Association as the Division II Assist Coach of the Year.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Hilliard back at ECSU,” said chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “He was a respected professor and helped lead our football program for 13 years, and we welcome him back home to the Vikings. Our students are fortunate to have a coach with a winning record and passion for the game.”

Hilliard has spent the previous three seasons as the assistant head coach at Virginia Union University (VUU), where he is also the co-defensive line coordinator. Hilliard is responsible for leading the Panthers defensive unit, managing the football budget and scholarships, and serving as the professional football scout liaison.

“Coach Hilliard is the right person for this job. From running our defensive line to helping recruit new talent, coach understands our team and our campus. He has helped develop star athletes over his career, and we look forward to seeing what he’ll do with the Vikings football team,” said athletic director George Bright.

Courtesy: ECSU Athletics