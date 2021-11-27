Florida A&M football traveled to Hammond, Louisiana, for their first playoff appearance since 2001 but did not receive the desired outcome, losing 38-14.

“I am honored to be the head coach of this group and couldn’t have been more proud,” said head coach Willie Simmons. “Everybody wrote us off, and all these guys did was respond with an eight-game winning streak and (get) ranked in the Top 25.

“This 2021 football season will be one remembered in the FAMU history books.”

The Florida A&M defense had their worst performance of the season, allowing 503 yards and 38 points tonight.

The Rattlers looked like they would hold the Lions to a field goal attempt in the first quarter until the Lions scored on a 21-yard fake field goal run up the middle. After that, the Lions would score touchdowns on two straight drives and allowed the longest scoring drive of the season.

After a missed field goal and an Antwan Collier interception, the Lions scored a field goal right before the half to take a 24-0 lead. The Lions scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter and fourth quarter to take a 38-0 lead.

After picking up two quick first downs on the Rattlers opening drive, they could not find much success moving the ball after that, finishing 291 yards, and was held to a season-low 14 points.

Courtesy: Florida A&M Athletics