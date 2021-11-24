The MEAC on Wednesday announced the suspension of 14 players following an altercation involving the Virginia University of Lynchburg and Howard University football teams on Saturday.

Following a thorough review of the video footage, 14 student-athletes from Howard violated conference policy, Chapter 3, Section 5, Article 4 of the 2021-22 MEAC Constitution & By-Laws, concerning the role of student-athletes and sportsmanship, which reads, in part, “Student-athletes are expected to treat opponents with respect. They must be aware significant penalties will be applied for fighting, taunting an opponent, or other unethical conduct.”

According to MEAC by-laws, the Howard student-athletes will be suspended for their next game.

As Saturday’s contest was the last game of the 2021 season, those student-athletes will serve their suspension in the 2022 season opener.

Punishments for Virginia Lynchburg players have not been announced.

Courtesy: MEAC