New Orleans, Louisiana —-The Southern University Jaguars (1-1) outlast Tulane University (1-1) by a score of 73-70 inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse on Saturday.

“I’m proud of our guys and the way they fought,” said head coach Sean Woods. “We showed a lot of adversity as we were able to sustain a lead and fought back to keep it. We need to clean up some things, but we have some very competitive games where we have a chance to grow and learn as a team.”

The Jaguars did hold a 35-27 advantage on the boards. Southern also held a 21-9 advantage in bench points.

Trailing by 13 points at the end of the start of the second half, the Green Wave used a relentless 23-8 push to take a 52-50 lead with just under 11:30 to go in the game. Forbes paced the Wave with nine points during the stretch to give Tulane its first lead since early in the first half.

Southern fought back and opened up a six-point lead with 2:49 remaining in the game and appeared to be in control. The final result appeared to be even clearer down the stretch, as the Jaguars held a seven-point lead with just under a minute to go in the game.

The Green Wave would not go away easily, as they trimmed Southern’s lead to three points and had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but a desperation 3-point attempt to tie the game by Cook fell just short.

Southern took control of the game in the early going, as it opened up a 10-point 23-13 advantage with 12:03 remaining in the first half. The Jaguars took the lead thanks to a 16-3 push over a five-minute stretch.

Courtesy: Southern, Tulane Athletics