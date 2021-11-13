BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference is currently reviewing the incident which took place at the conclusion of the Jackson State at Southern football game, the league said Saturday night.

Following the Tigers’ 21-17 win over the Jaguars, players from both teams were involved in an altercation. Southern players took exception to Jackson State players waving large school flags on the field.

Also read: Jackson State wins SWAC East; Deion Sanders delivers on promise

Video footage shot by WAFB reporter Kevin Batiste showed players pushing each other and throwing punches before they were separated by coaches and law enforcement.

Postgame fight between Southern and Jackson State after JSU tried to plant their flag on the SU logo. @WAFB (Disregard me hitting a 4.4 flat running to midfield) pic.twitter.com/BNzt4cInd6 — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) November 14, 2021

After a comprehensive review, the Conference Office will make a determination regarding necessary next steps in accordance with the league’s constitution and bylaws.

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds a high standard of good sportsmanship and any conduct deemed detrimental to those efforts will be handled appropriately,” the league said in a statement.