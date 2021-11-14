Midway through his first season as coach, Eddie George has quietly turned heads by transforming Tennessee State into a relatively competitive football program.

The work of the former college and NFL great has not gone unnoticed as George reportedly emerged as a candidate for the vacant Akron job.

As first reported by The Athletic, the program is searching for a replacement after parting ways with Tom Arth after three seasons.

College football reporter Bruce Feldman reported Sunday that George, per sources close to the program, that George could be a possible candidate for the position.

Update on the Akron coaching search: In addition to some of these candidates, sources tell me and @AkronJackson that Ohio State legend Eddie George, now the coach at Tennessee State, has emerged as a candidate for the Zips vacancy: https://t.co/KMl3Hpw3Od — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 14, 2021

“George is beloved by almost everyone around him and has put together a very seasoned staff in the Ohio Valley Conference,” wrote Feldman.

George’s staff includes several former NFL and FBS coaches, including Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson.

George, however, shot down speculation of any interest in Akron.

“This is the first I am hearing about this,” George told The Tennessean. “I am just focused on finishing the season strong at Tennessee State.”

“My commitment is to Tennessee State, and I don’t want to send any mixed messages,” George said. “I am just enjoying my boys, trying to build this program in the right way. We had a great recruiting weekend. We’re trying to get the right recruits in, and I am just focused on getting my offense back up and ready for the game the week.”

Tennessee State is 5-5 overall and 3-3 in OVC play. George was hired in April after the school let go of Rod Reed after 11 seasons.