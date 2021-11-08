Florida A&M basketball will be wearing uniforms fit for a king this season.

The men’s and women’s basketball programs officially unveiled their look for the 2021-22 season that features the now signature LeBron James crown logo.

In March, Florida A&M announced a six-year agreement to make Nike the official athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment provider for the school beginning July 1.

Florida A&M’s sports teams will be outfitted in LeBron James uniforms, apparel, and footwear, including footwear designed specifically for the university, as part of this relationship.