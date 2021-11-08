ELIZABETH CITY, NC- Elizabeth City State has parted ways with head football coach Anthony Jones following a 3-7 overall record, and a 1-5 finish in the CIAA northern division.

This news comes at the conclusion of Jones’s third season and fourth year at the helm of the Vikings football program, Director of Athletics George Bright announced Monday afternoon in Elizabeth City.

Jones led the Vikings to a 6-23 overall record in three seasons after being named head coach in 2018. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIAA canceled the 2020 season.

“Jones is a hard-working, valued, highly respected and experienced coach and has made a positive impact on the lives of many student-athletes, and we are grateful for his commitment, investment, and care,” Bright said. “I wish him the best of success professionally and personally.”

Bright says ECSU will actively pursue a new coach who will deliver on the championship-culture aspirations and expectations the Viking community shares for the football program.

“With our storied history and our talented returning roster, I am optimistic that we are positioned to recruit the best and right leader for ECSU football.,” Bright said.

Assistant football coach Nick Sanders will handle recruiting operations until a head coach is named.

Courtesy: Elizabeth City State Athletics