Jackson State gashed Texas Southern with 528 yards of total offense prevailed 41-21 Saturday afternoon in Southwestern Athletic Conference action.

Tied at 21-21 at the end of the third quarter, JSU (8-1, 6-0 SWAC) scored three touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

Freshmen Shedeur Sanders and Malachi Wideman established their connection in the fourth quarter and connected on a pair of touchdown passes – four and eight yards to put JSU ahead 34-21. Sophomore JD Martin capped the scoring late in the quarter with a 51-yard touchdown run.

Just as the Tigers ended the game with a long touchdown run, JSU started the contest with a long touchdown run as well. On the opening, drive senior Peytton Pickett rushed down the left sideline for a 54-yard touchdown. Pickett added his second touchdown in the second quarter with a 1-yard plunge.

Pickett rushed for 108 yards on 15 attempts to average 6.9 yards per carry. Martin added 96 yards on 12 attempts and averaged 7.8 yards per rush attempt.

Shedeur Sanders completed 25-for-41 attempts for 305 yards and three touchdowns. The Canton, Texas has thrown 23 touchdown passes and now ranks eighth all-time in single-season touchdown passes.

Senior Keith Corbin III added a game-high nine receptions for 111 yards and sophomore Shane Hooks finished with 57 yards receiving.

Senior James Houston added 7.5 tackles and forced a key fumble in the second quarter. Junior John Huggins added five stops and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig finished with four tackles.

The JSU defense held TSU (3-6, 2-4 SWAC) quarterback Andrew Body to 79 yards passing.

