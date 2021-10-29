Talladega College, a school that hasn’t fielded a football team in 80 years, maybe one step closer to officially revitalizing the sport.

Talladega announced Friday that it will unveil its new multi-purpose field during a ribbon-cutting ceremony next month.

The official image used by the school to promote the ceremony features a football field, with “TALLADEGA” painted in each endzone.

“The wait is over,” said Dr. Lisa Long, Talladega College president. “Our goals are to promote continuous improvements on the institutional level, and to cultivate a dynamic and supportive student environment.”

The multi-purpose field will be utilized as a venue for band practice, soccer practice and matches, diverse student events, youth soccer, and other activities.

The college broke ground on the field in May and the Talladega Board of Trustees voted to conduct a feasibility study to determine whether it should reintroduce its football program.

“The year 2021 marks the 100-year anniversary of our historic back-to-back championship win,” then-school president Billy C. Hawkins said previously. “Given the success of our academic and athletic programs; the recent growth and transformation of the college; and the myriad benefits of having a football program, now may be the time to revive our team. This could be great for the college, the community, and central Alabama.”

Talladega was named Black college football national championship in 1920 and 1921.

The study is expected to conclude in January.