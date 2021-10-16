The first half of the season has not been the easiest to judge in the MEAC as there has only been one conference game.

In that game, Howard shut out Morgan State 27-0; the Bison’s first shutout in 15 years.

If Howard is able to stay in front of a wide-open MEAC, the program will be in a position to win its first conference championship since 1993.

We will find out more about the MEAC next weekend when teams begin the full conference schedule.

As for now, here is the MEAC Football Midseason Report.

Norfolk State

Record: (3-2, 0-0 MEAC)

Grade: B

The Norfolk State Spartans are the only MEAC team with a record above .500. Not only that, they are one of only two teams in the MEAC that has beaten multiple FCS opponents. The one thing keeping the Spartans from the “A” category is they gave up 26 points to Elizabeth City State, albeit in a win. That was NSU’s first of three straight victories followed by wins against Saint Francis and Hampton.

Howard

Record: (2-4, 1-0 MEAC)

Grade: B-

Along with Norfolk State, Howard also has multiple wins over FCS opponents. In addition to a win over Morgan State, the Bison also defeated Sacred Heart. These two wins came in lieu of losing the first four games of the season. After back-to-back blowout losses to Richmond and Maryland, the Bison had much more competitive games against Hampton and Robert Morris.

Delaware State

Record: (3-3, 0-0 MEAC)

Grade: C

Although Delaware State has a .500 record so far, its strength of schedule compared to Howard keeps the Hornets from being ranked higher. Of their three wins, two have come against Division II opponents in Bowie State and Virginia-Lynchburg. The Hornets’ lone win over an FCS opponent came against winless Wagner

North Carolina Central

Record: (2-4, 0-0 MEAC)

Grade: C-

After starting off the season hot with an upset win over Alcorn State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, things have fallen off the rails for North Carolina Central. The Eagles’ only other win came against the CIAA’s Winston-Salem State. NCCU is 0-3 against FCS opponents, including an upset loss to Mississippi Valley State allowing the Delta Devils to snap a nine-game losing streak dating back to 2019.

South Carolina State

Record: (1-5, 0-0 MEAC)

Grade: D

Of all the teams in the MEAC, South Carolina State has arguably been the most shocking so far. Picked to win the conference in the predicted order of finish prior to the season, the Bulldogs have just one win in three games against SWAC opponents, defeating 0-6 Bethune-Cookman sandwiched between losses to Clemson and New Mexico State.

Morgan State

Record: (0-5, 0-1 MEAC)

Grade: F

Morgan State is not just the only team yet to win a game in the MEAC, the Bears are the only team that has been shut out in multiple outings. Both of the Bears’ scoreless losses came against rivals, Towson and Howard. This is Morgan State’s first time being blanked at least twice in a season since 2017. The Bears will look for their first win of the season and in the conference against South Carolina State.