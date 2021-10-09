Bowie State scored the game’s only offensive touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs defense caged Chowan in a 14-3 road victory Saturday afternoon.

With the win, No. 16 Bowie State improves to 5-1 overall, 3-0 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, and 1-0 in the Northern Division. Chowan suffers their first loss on the year at 5-1 overall, 2-1 in the league and 0-1 in the division standings.

Although the Bulldogs accounted for just 112 total yards of offense, including 55 through the air and 57 on the ground – it was BSU’s defense that proved why they were one of the best defense’s in the nation as Bowie State held the Hawks to 69 passing yards and 98 rushing yards – a team that averaged 51.4 points per game before today.

Senior running back Calil Wilkins rushed for 73-yards on 22 carries while senior quarterback Ja’rome Johnson went 5-of-10 for 55 yards and touchdown. Senior wide receiver Montez Clay finished with two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown.

BSU’s defense was led by redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jonathan Ross and graduate senior linebacker Wesley Bowers with nine total tackles apiece. Ross recorded 5.5 tackles for loss and a sack while redshirt sophomore redshirt sophomore defensive back Jordan Carter and redshirt junior defensive lineman Joshua Pryor both grabbed a total of seven tackles, respectively. Pryor also registered 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

The first half was an offensive struggle for both teams. The Hawks took an early 3-0 lead on a 40-yard field goal but a few possessions later, Pryor forced a fumble and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Nigel Johnson recovered the fumble for a 33-yard touchdown as the Bulldogs took a 7-3 lead at the 4:35 mark of the first quarter.

After a dull second and third quarter, it would not be until the fourth frame when BSU used a 10-play drive worth 66-yards for the game’s only touchdown – that drive included five total penalties, capped by an offside call from the Hawks that set up a six-yard reception touchdown from Johnson to Clay with 4:47 left in regulation.

On the ensuing possession, Chowan captured a first down but shortly after, the Bulldogs garnered a pair of sacks that sealed any chance of a Hawks comeback or score.

