Tennessee State senior quarterback Geremy Hickbottom claimed his first OVC Football Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Tigers to a road win.

Hickbottom accounted for 367 yards of total offense and three touchdowns as Tennessee State topped Austin Peay 24-22, marking its first win in Clarksville since 2016. The transfer from Grambling completed 18-of-34 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns (63 and 45 yards) and took a quarterback keeper 48 yards for a third-quarter touchdown that put TSU on top for good.

He finished the game with 66 rushing yards on 10 carries. It marked the first 300-yard passing game for a TSU quarterback since October 12, 2019. Hickbottom ranks fourth nationally in passing yards per completion (15.22), 18th in passing efficiency (149.4), 26th in passing yards (1,020) and 29th in passing touchdowns (7).

“He’s a grad quarterback and he’s done a great job of preparation,” said head coach Eddie George about Hickbottom’s growth. “He’s getting better week to week.”

