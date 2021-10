The top of the Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll is different after No. 1 Alabama A&M lost on Saturday. That meant there would be change afoot in this week’s rankings.

Rank Team Prev Rank Record 1 Jackson State 2 3-1 2 Prairie View 3 4-1 3 Alcorn State 4 2-2 4 Alabama A&M 1 3-1 5 Chowan 7 5-0 6 Langston 8 5-0 7 North Carolina A&T 10 2-2 8 Bowie State 11 4-1 9 Florida A&M 12 2-2 10 Savannah State 13 4-1 11 Norfolk State 15 3-2 12 Southern 14 2-2 13 Bluefield State 16 3-1 14 Alabama State 5 2-2 15 Lane 18 4-1 16 Grambling State 23 2-3 17 South Carolina State 20 1-3 18 Fayetteville State 21 4-1 19 Albany State 22 4-1 20 North Carolina Central 6 2-3 21 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 9 1-3 22 Tennessee State NR 2-3 23 Hampton 19 2-2 24 Delaware State NR 2-3 25 Shaw NR 3-2