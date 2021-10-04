NORFOLK, Va., – Norfolk State quarterback Juwan Carter was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week Monday.

Norfolk State defensive back Justin Toler and Howard defensive lineman Darren Brokenburr were named Co-Defensive Players of the Week and Delaware State running back Sy’Veon WIlkerson was named Rookie of the Week.

Norfolk State’s Justin Redd was named Offensive Lineman of the Week, and picking up Specialist of the Week honors was Delaware State’s Kwannah Kollie.

Carter ( QB, 6-0, 175, r-Sr., Richmond, Va.) accounted for five touchdowns in the Spartans’ overtime win at Hampton this past Saturday, rushing for three and throwing two more. He threw for 294 yards, and one of his touchdown passes was a 70-yarder to Justin Smith, and he also rushed for a career-high 92 yards to account for 386 yards of total offense.

Toler (DB, 5-10, 165, r-So., Falmouth, Va.) recorded the first two interceptions of his career against Hampton, leading to 10 points for the Spartans. He totaled 68 return yards, including a 47-yarder in the second quarter that set up a Norfolk State touchdown.

Brokenburr (DL, 6-3, 260, Jr., Manassas, Va.) racked up seven tackles (six solo) against Sacred Heart, including 2.5 of the Bison’s three sacks as they picked up their first win of the season.

Wilkerson (RB, 5-9, 205, Fr., Elkridge, Md.) rushed for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown in the Hornets’ 33-27 double-overtime victory at Wagner. He had a career-high 40 carries, and he had a season-long run of 28 yards in the contest.

Redd (OL, 6-5, 315, r-Jr., Hampton, Va.) graded out at 96 percent against Hampton, racking up six pancake blocks without committing a penalty or giving up a sack. The Spartans had 496 yards of total offense and 202 yards on the ground.

Kollie (WR, 6-0, 200, Sr., Staten Island, N.Y.) averaged 37.8 yards on four kickoff returns against Wagner, including a season-best 72-yarder that set up the Hornets’ first touchdown of the game.

Other Top Performers

Marcus Winfield (Delaware State) had a career-high nine tackles (seven solo) against Wagner.

Dylan West (Howard) had a 62-yard punt against Sacred Heart and pinned four punts inside the 20.

Quinton Williams (Howard) threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns as the Bison picked up their first win of the season against Sacred Heart.

Jabriel Johnson (Morgan State) ran 12 times for 106 yards, including a 44-yarder, against Saint Francis.

J.J. Davis (Norfolk State) ran six times for 74 yards and a touchdown against Hampton.

Corey Fields (South Carolina State) threw for 314 yards and a touchdown against Bethune-Cookman, while also rushing six times for 31 yards.

Kendrell Flowers (South Carolina State) had 64 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns against Bethune-Cookman.

Dyson Roberts (South Carolina State) downed three punts inside the 20 against Bethune-Cookman and had a long of 53 yards.

Courtesy: MEAC