The fourth selection for the HBCU Legacy Bowl has been announced as reigning North Carolina A&T running back Jah-Maine Martin.

He joins a group that includes Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass, Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper and Florida A&M wide receiver Xavier Smith.



Maine-Martin joined the Aggies in 2018 as a transfer from Coastal Carolina replacing Marquell Cartwright who led the MEAC in rushing.

In his two seasons with the Aggies, Maine-Martin has 2,102 rushing yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

This included a 2019 season in which he led the MEAC with 1,446 rushing yards, the 10th highest single-season total in conference history.

It has been a struggle to start the season for the Aggies’ senior running back as he has only produced 53 rushing yards on 25 attempts through two games. He will look to get going this Saturday when the Aggies face former MEAC rival North Carolina Central.