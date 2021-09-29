Texas Southern Tigers head football coach Clarence McKinney announced Wednesday that Michael Strahan had made a helmet donation to his alma mater’s team.

McKinney shared a photo of the surplus of helmets provided by Strahan on Twitter thanking him for his contribution to the team.

Huge shoutout and thank you goes out to @michaelstrahan for taking care of his alma mater with a donation of new helmets to the football team! pic.twitter.com/ZNvY9BpNAY — Clarence McKinney (@CoachMckinney3) September 29, 2021

It’s not Strahan’s first time donating equipment to his alma mater. He partnered with XTech Pads to contribute shoulder pads to the team back in 2019.

Not only has Strahan contributed to his alma mater, he has also made a contribution to his rival Jackson State Tigers helping the team get fitted for custom game day suits partnering with Men’s Warehouse.

Also read: Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan helps Texas Southern get new equipment on eve of regular season

Strahan is one of the most accomplished former players in Texas Southern’s football program history, winning two SWAC Defensive Player of the Year awards and making two All-SWAC First Team appearances in his time with the team.

He then went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL playing 15 seasons with the New York Giants leading them to two Super Bowl appearances. He finished his career with the 10th most sacks in NFL history, setting the record for the most in a single season in 2001.

Strahan has carved out a prosperous media career following his retirement from the NFL making appearances for Fox’s coverage of NFL games.

Outside of football, Strahan previously co-hosted with Kelly Ripa on the show Live with Kelly and Michael for four years before leaving to host Good Morning America where he has been since 2016.