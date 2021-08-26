Attendance data involving regional home-and-home football series games between NCAA Division I FCS PWIs (predominantly white institutions) and FCS HBCUs revealed that PWIs overwhelmingly fared better in home attendance compared to HBCUs.
HBCU Sports compiled a list of 64 MEAC and SWAC football games dating back to 2009 that involved nonconference home-and-home series against PWIs.
The list shows that the home attendance of games played on PWI campuses had a higher stadium capacity percentage than those played on HBCU campuses.
From 2009 to 2019, the average stadium capacity percentage for the PWIs listed was 74.2% compared to 47.3% for the games played on HBCU campuses.
Grambling State (white) vs. Northwestern State (purple) in a 2018 game played at NSU’s Turpin Stadium. Photo: NSU Athletics
There were, however, some exceptions in which HBCU teams fared as well and even better than PWIs.
During the 2011-2012 home-and-home series between North Carolina Central and Elon, both schools recorded a stadium capacity of 67 percent. The
attendance of the 2011 contest played at NCCU’s O’Kelly–Riddick Stadium (stadium capacity 10000) was 6722. In 2012, at Elon’s Rhodes Stadium (capacity 11250), the game’s official attendance was 7528.
South Carolina State’s 2014-2015 home-and-home series with Furman resulted in SCSU gaining the home attendance advantage. When the Bulldogs hosted Furman in their 2014 contest,
the official box score recorded the attendance at 9,613, which is 44% capacity at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.
The following year,
Furman recorded that game’s attendance at 1,022 — which is six percent of Paladin Stadium’s capacity of 16,000 — however, the box score indicated the game was played in “steady rain.”
Morgan State had the higher home attendance in the Bears’ 2017-2018 home-and-home series against Towson. In the 2017 game, played at Johnny Unitas Stadium, which has a capacity of 11198,
Towson’s home attendance was 6,563 (58% capacity).
When Morgan State hosted the game the following year in 2018 at Hughes Memorial Stadium (capacity 10001), the
recorded attendance was 9,209 (92% capacity).
Morgan State vs. Townson in a 2018 game played at Hughes Memorial Stadium on the MSU campus. Photo: MSU Athletics
Division I HBCU/PWI home-and-home football series game attendance since 2009
Alabama A&M
Year
Matchup
Attendance
Stadium Capacity
Pct. of Capacity
2018
North Alabama at Alabama A&M
15100
21000
72%
2019
Alabama A&M at North Alabama
12767
14215
90%
Alabama State
Year
Matchup
Attendance
Stadium Capacity
Pct. of Capacity
2017
Kennesaw State at Alabama State
11000
26500
41%
2018
Alabama State at Kennesaw State
8799
8318
100%
Alcorn State
Year
Matchup
Attendance
Stadium Capacity
Pct. of Capacity
2017
McNeese at Alcorn State
12608
22500
56%
2019
Alcorn State at McNeese
10127
17610
57%
Delaware State
Year
Matchup
Attendance
Stadium Capacity
Pct. of Capacity
2014
Delaware State at Monmouth
2150
3200
67%
2016
Monmouth at Delaware State
2454
7193
34%
2018
Delaware State at Saint Frances
1074
3450
31%
2019
Saint Frances at Delaware State
527
7193
7%
Florida A&M
Year
Matchup
Attendance
Stadium Capacity
Pct. of Capacity
2013
Samford at Florida A&M
10034
25500
39%
2015
Florida A&M at Samford
4714
6700
70%
2014
Coastal Carolina at Florida A&M
12000
25000
47%
2016
Florida A&M at Coastal Carolina
10132
9214
100%
Grambling
Year
Matchup
Attendance
Stadium Capacity
Pct. of Capacity
2013
Lamar at Grambling
6497
19600
33%
2014
Grambling at Lamar
9520
16000
59%
2017
Northwestern State at Grambling
12689
19600
65%
2018
Grambling at Northwestern State
13525
15971
84%
Hampton
Year
Matchup
Attendance
Stadium Capacity
Pct. of Capacity
2010
Old Dominion at Hampton
8605
12000
72%
2011
Hampton at Old Dominion
19818
20118
98%
2012
Old Dominion at Hampton
5500
12000
46%
2014
Hampton at Old Dominion
20118
20118
100%
2013
Hampton at William & Mary
9802
12672
77%
2014
William & Mary at Hampton
7200
12000
60%
2015
Hampton at William & Mary
11736
12672
92%
2016
William & Mary at Hampton
4412
12000
37%
Morgan State
Year
Matchup
Attendance
Stadium Capacity
Pct. of Capacity
2009
Towson at Morgan State
4307
10001
43%
2011
Morgan State at Towson
9759
11198
87%
2017
Morgan State at Towson
6563
11198
58%
2018
Towson at Morgan State
9209
10001
92%
Norfolk State
Year
Matchup
Attendance
Stadium Capacity
Pct. of Capacity
2011
Norfolk State at Charleston Southern
1933
4000
48%
2013
Charleston Southern at Norfolk State
5963
30000
20%
2012
Norfolk State at Liberty
15826
19200
82%
2014
Liberty at Norfolk State
6150
30000
20%
2017
Norfolk State at James Madison
23118
24877
93%
2018
James Madison at Norfolk State
6482
30000
21%
2016
Norfolk State at Willam & Mary
10240
12672
81%
2017
William & Mary at Norfolk State
7615
30000
25%
North Carolina A&T
Year
Matchup
Attendance
Stadium Capacity
Pct. of Capacity
2011
Coastal Carolina at N.C. A&T
9709
21500
45%
2012
N.C. A&T at Coastal Carolina
9314
9214
100%
2013
Elon at N.C. A&T
13221
21500
61%
2014
N.C. A&T at Elon
7228
11250
64%
2015
N.C. A&T at Elon
9729
11250
86%
2019
Elon at N.C. A&T
16358
21500
76%
2017
N.C. A&T at Gardner-Webb
7015
9000
78%
2018
Gardner-Webb at N.C. A&T
13111
21500
61%
North Carolina Central
2011
Elon at N.C. Central
6722
10000
67%
2012
N.C. Central at Elon
7528
11250
67%
2013
Towson at N.C.Central
4037
10000
40%
2014
N.C. Central at Towson
9364
11198
83%
Prairie View A&M
Year
Matchup
Attendance
Stadium Capacity
Pct. of Capacity
2017
Prairie View at Nicholls State
8212
10500
77%
2019
Nicholls State at Prairie View
8756
15000
58%
2017
Sam Houston State at Prairie View
8465
15000
56%
2018
Prairie View at Sam Houston State
9571
14000
68%
South Carolina State
Year
Matchup
Attendance
Stadium Capacity
Pct. of Capacity
2013
Coastal Carolina at S. Carolina State
10048
22000
46%
2014
S. Carolina State at Coastal Carolina
10124
9214
100%
2014
Furman at S. Carolina State
9613
22000
44%
2015
S. Carolina State at Furman
1022
16000
6%
Southern
Year
Matchup
Attendance
Stadium Capacity
Pct. of Capacity
2013
Southern at Northwestern State
14873
15971
93%
2014
Northwestern State at Southern
15011
28500
53%
Texas Southern
Year
Matchup
Attendance
Stadium Capacity
Pct. of Capacity
2012
Sam Houston State at Texas Southern
4443
22000
20%
2013
Texas Southern at Sam Houston State
6403
14000
46%
2016
Texas Southern at Houston Baptist
4125
5000
82%
2017
Houston Baptist at Texas Southern
6218
22000
28%