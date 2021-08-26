Attendance data involving regional home-and-home football series games between NCAA Division I FCS PWIs (predominantly white institutions) and FCS HBCUs revealed that PWIs overwhelmingly fared better in home attendance compared to HBCUs.

HBCU Sports compiled a list of 64 MEAC and SWAC football games dating back to 2009 that involved nonconference home-and-home series against PWIs.

The list shows that the home attendance of games played on PWI campuses had a higher stadium capacity percentage than those played on HBCU campuses.

From 2009 to 2019, the average stadium capacity percentage for the PWIs listed was 74.2% compared to 47.3% for the games played on HBCU campuses.

Also read: Countdown to kickoff: The must-see HBCU games throughout the 2021 SWAC fall football season

There were, however, some exceptions in which HBCU teams fared as well and even better than PWIs.

During the 2011-2012 home-and-home series between North Carolina Central and Elon, both schools recorded a stadium capacity of 67 percent. The attendance of the 2011 contest played at NCCU’s O’Kelly–Riddick Stadium (stadium capacity 10000) was 6722. In 2012, at Elon’s Rhodes Stadium (capacity 11250), the game’s official attendance was 7528.

South Carolina State’s 2014-2015 home-and-home series with Furman resulted in SCSU gaining the home attendance advantage. When the Bulldogs hosted Furman in their 2014 contest, the official box score recorded the attendance at 9,613, which is 44% capacity at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

The following year, Furman recorded that game’s attendance at 1,022 — which is six percent of Paladin Stadium’s capacity of 16,000 — however, the box score indicated the game was played in “steady rain.”

Morgan State had the higher home attendance in the Bears’ 2017-2018 home-and-home series against Towson. In the 2017 game, played at Johnny Unitas Stadium, which has a capacity of 11198, Towson’s home attendance was 6,563 (58% capacity).

When Morgan State hosted the game the following year in 2018 at Hughes Memorial Stadium (capacity 10001), the recorded attendance was 9,209 (92% capacity).

Division I HBCU/PWI home-and-home football series game attendance since 2009

Alabama A&M

Year Matchup Attendance Stadium Capacity Pct. of Capacity 2018 North Alabama at Alabama A&M 15100 21000 72% 2019 Alabama A&M at North Alabama 12767 14215 90%

Alabama State

Year Matchup Attendance Stadium Capacity Pct. of Capacity 2017 Kennesaw State at Alabama State 11000 26500 41% 2018 Alabama State at Kennesaw State 8799 8318 100%

Alcorn State

Year Matchup Attendance Stadium Capacity Pct. of Capacity 2017 McNeese at Alcorn State 12608 22500 56% 2019 Alcorn State at McNeese 10127 17610 57%

Delaware State

Year Matchup Attendance Stadium Capacity Pct. of Capacity 2014 Delaware State at Monmouth 2150 3200 67% 2016 Monmouth at Delaware State 2454 7193 34% 2018 Delaware State at Saint Frances 1074 3450 31% 2019 Saint Frances at Delaware State 527 7193 7%

Florida A&M

Year Matchup Attendance Stadium Capacity Pct. of Capacity 2013 Samford at Florida A&M 10034 25500 39% 2015 Florida A&M at Samford 4714 6700 70% 2014 Coastal Carolina at Florida A&M 12000 25000 47% 2016 Florida A&M at Coastal Carolina 10132 9214 100%

Grambling

Year Matchup Attendance Stadium Capacity Pct. of Capacity 2013 Lamar at Grambling 6497 19600 33% 2014 Grambling at Lamar 9520 16000 59% 2017 Northwestern State at Grambling 12689 19600 65% 2018 Grambling at Northwestern State 13525 15971 84%

Hampton

Year Matchup Attendance Stadium Capacity Pct. of Capacity 2010 Old Dominion at Hampton 8605 12000 72% 2011 Hampton at Old Dominion 19818 20118 98% 2012 Old Dominion at Hampton 5500 12000 46% 2014 Hampton at Old Dominion 20118 20118 100% 2013 Hampton at William & Mary 9802 12672 77% 2014 William & Mary at Hampton 7200 12000 60% 2015 Hampton at William & Mary 11736 12672 92% 2016 William & Mary at Hampton 4412 12000 37%

Morgan State

Year Matchup Attendance Stadium Capacity Pct. of Capacity 2009 Towson at Morgan State 4307 10001 43% 2011 Morgan State at Towson 9759 11198 87% 2017 Morgan State at Towson 6563 11198 58% 2018 Towson at Morgan State 9209 10001 92%

Norfolk State

Year Matchup Attendance Stadium Capacity Pct. of Capacity 2011 Norfolk State at Charleston Southern 1933 4000 48% 2013 Charleston Southern at Norfolk State 5963 30000 20% 2012 Norfolk State at Liberty 15826 19200 82% 2014 Liberty at Norfolk State 6150 30000 20% 2017 Norfolk State at James Madison 23118 24877 93% 2018 James Madison at Norfolk State 6482 30000 21% 2016 Norfolk State at Willam & Mary 10240 12672 81% 2017 William & Mary at Norfolk State 7615 30000 25%

North Carolina A&T

Year Matchup Attendance Stadium Capacity Pct. of Capacity 2011 Coastal Carolina at N.C. A&T 9709 21500 45% 2012 N.C. A&T at Coastal Carolina 9314 9214 100% 2013 Elon at N.C. A&T 13221 21500 61% 2014 N.C. A&T at Elon 7228 11250 64% 2015 N.C. A&T at Elon 9729 11250 86% 2019 Elon at N.C. A&T 16358 21500 76% 2017 N.C. A&T at Gardner-Webb 7015 9000 78% 2018 Gardner-Webb at N.C. A&T 13111 21500 61%

North Carolina Central

2011 Elon at N.C. Central 6722 10000 67% 2012 N.C. Central at Elon 7528 11250 67% 2013 Towson at N.C.Central 4037 10000 40% 2014 N.C. Central at Towson 9364 11198 83%

Prairie View A&M

Year Matchup Attendance Stadium Capacity Pct. of Capacity 2017 Prairie View at Nicholls State 8212 10500 77% 2019 Nicholls State at Prairie View 8756 15000 58% 2017 Sam Houston State at Prairie View 8465 15000 56% 2018 Prairie View at Sam Houston State 9571 14000 68%

South Carolina State

Year Matchup Attendance Stadium Capacity Pct. of Capacity 2013 Coastal Carolina at S. Carolina State 10048 22000 46% 2014 S. Carolina State at Coastal Carolina 10124 9214 100% 2014 Furman at S. Carolina State 9613 22000 44% 2015 S. Carolina State at Furman 1022 16000 6%

Southern

Year Matchup Attendance Stadium Capacity Pct. of Capacity 2013 Southern at Northwestern State 14873 15971 93% 2014 Northwestern State at Southern 15011 28500 53%

Texas Southern