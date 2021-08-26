Ingrid Wicker-McCree is stepping down as athletic director at North Carolina Central after 13 years of service to “pursue the next chapter in her personal and professional career,” according to reports.

Wicker-McCree was named NCCU’s AD in 2008 while the school was competing as an NCAA Division II independent before joining the MEAC in 2010, where it is currently a member.

“We commend Dr. Wicker-McCree for her 13 years of service and leadership of NCCU’s Department of Athletics,” Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye said in a statement. “She was instrumental in the transition of our Athletics Program from Division II to Division I. Ingrid will be missed and her accomplishments are greatly appreciated by our faculty, staff, coaches, student-athletes and alumni. We wish her well as she starts the next phase of her personal and professional journey.”

NCCU witnessed substantial growth and development under Wicker-McCree’s watch, including over $2 million in upgrades to its athletic facilities.

She hired current head basketball coach LeVelle Moton, who led his squads to four NCAA tournament appearances, and former head football coach Jerry Mack (now working as an assistant at Tennessee), who led the Eagles to a 2016 MEAC title and berth to the Celebration Bowl.

Wicker-McCree will continue to serve as the school’s AD through the rest of the academic school year. The school will conduct a national search to find her replacement.