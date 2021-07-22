Courtesy: Texas Southern Athletics

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2021 football schedule highlighted by a record number of games slated to be available on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.

Alcorn State will kickoff league coverage during Week Zero on Saturday, August 28 when the Braves travel to Atlanta to face North Carolina Central in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff live on ESPN.

The 2021 slate of ESPN games are also highlighted by several highly anticipated league classics as the Labor Day Classic featuring Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern, the Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State, and the Florida Classic featuring Bethune-Cookman versus Florida A&M will all take center stage this upcoming season.

The 2021 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship Game is slated to be shown live on ESPNU on Saturday, December 4.

The listing of upcoming SWAC football ESPN games that have been announced can be found below. Additional games are scheduled to be announced at a later date.

Date Game Watch
Aug. 28 Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central ESPN
Sept. 4 Southern at Troy ESPN3
Sept. 4 Bethune-Cookman at UTEP ESPN3
Sept. 4 Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern ESPN Networks
Sept. 5 Jackson State vs. Florida A&M ESPN2
Sept. 11 Bethune-Cookman at UCF ESPN+
Sept. 11 Grambling State at Southern Mississippi ESPN3
Sept. 11 Alabama State at Auburn SECN
Sept. 11 Texas Southern at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sept. 11 Tennessee State vs. Jackson State *  ESPN Networks
Sept. 16 Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU
Sept. 18 Grambling State at Houston ESPN+
Sept. 18 Florida A&M at South Florida ESPN+
Sept. 18 Jackson State at LouisianaMonroe ESPN3
Sept. 18 Alcorn State at South Alabama ESPN3
Sept. 23 Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPNU
Sept. 25 Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State ESPN Networks
Sept. 26 Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State ESPN Networks
Sept. 30 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M ESPNU
Oct. 2 Alabama A&M at Grambling State ESPN Networks
Oct. 9 Jackson State at Alabama A&M ESPN Networks
Oct .9 Grambling State at Alcorn State ESPN Networks
Oct. 16 Florida A&M at Alabama A&M ESPN Networks
Oct. 16 Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPN Networks
Oct. 16 Alabama State at Jackson State ESPN Networks
Oct. 23 Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State ESPN Networks
Oct. 23 Prairie View A&M at Southern ESPN Networks
Oct. 30 Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State * ESPN Networks
Oct. 30 Grambling State at Florida A&M ESPN Networks
Oct. 30 Alcorn State at Southern ESPN Networks
Nov. 6 Florida A&M at Southern ESPN Networks
Nov. 6 Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPN Networks
Nov. 13 Jackson State at Southern * ESPN Networks
Nov. 13 Alabama A&M at Texas Southern ESPN Networks
Nov. 20 Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M ESPN Networks
Nov. 20 Alcorn State at Jackson State ESPN Networks
Nov. 27 Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M ESPN Networks
Dec. 4 SWAC Football Championship ESPNU
Dec. 18 Celebration Bowl ABC

 

 

 

 



