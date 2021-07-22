The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2021 football schedule highlighted by a record number of games slated to be available on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.

Alcorn State will kickoff league coverage during Week Zero on Saturday, August 28 when the Braves travel to Atlanta to face North Carolina Central in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff live on ESPN.

The 2021 slate of ESPN games are also highlighted by several highly anticipated league classics as the Labor Day Classic featuring Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern, the Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State, and the Florida Classic featuring Bethune-Cookman versus Florida A&M will all take center stage this upcoming season.

The 2021 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship Game is slated to be shown live on ESPNU on Saturday, December 4.

The listing of upcoming SWAC football ESPN games that have been announced can be found below. Additional games are scheduled to be announced at a later date.