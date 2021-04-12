PRAIRIE VIEW, TEXAS – The Prairie View A&M track program once again receives a national spotlight as the Big Ten Conference descends on The Hill for the B1G Texas Invitational April 16-17.

PVAMU Track Stadium will be the site of the University of Nebraska-hosted event, as 12 teams are confirmed to participate as of now: Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Per institutional policy, fans can attend at 25 percent capacity of the PVAMU Track Stadium. For the meet, a max of 246 individuals will be allowed in the stands at the track and 350 fans may watch live results from a viewing area in the football stadium upper stands.

Also see: Alabama State men, Prairie View women win 2021 SWAC indoor track and field championship

The PVAMU Track Stadium opened in July 2016 as the United States Track and Field team held its final training camp before the Rio Olympics at the facility. The surface is an epiQ TRACKS® Z5000, an IAAF certified running track that offers superior control, cushioning, energy return, and performance.

The project also includes the construction of field event areas for javelin, high jump, pole vault, shot put, hammer throw, steeplechase, and others.

Courtesy: Prairie View Athletics





