HBCU Sports, the longest-running digital media platform dedicated exclusively to Black college athletics, will host a 12-hour Pod-a-Thon on Tuesday, December 31, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the goal of raising $10,000 to support the ongoing operation of the platform.

The live-streamed event will air on the HBCU Sports YouTube and Facebook streaming platforms, featuring special guests throughout the day, including voices from HBCU athletics, media, and the broader community. The Pod-a-Thon is designed to engage supporters in real time while raising critical funds to sustain independent coverage of HBCU sports.

Founded in 1997, HBCU Sports has spent nearly three decades covering HBCU athletics with depth, context, and credibility, long before mainstream outlets began to show consistent interest. As the media landscape continues to shift and advertising revenue becomes increasingly unstable, the platform is turning directly to its audience for support.

“This Pod-a-Thon is about transparency and community,” said Kenn Rashad, Founder and Publisher of HBCU Sports. “Independent media doesn’t survive on passion alone. It survives because people decide the work matters enough to support it.”

The $10,000 fundraising goal represents essential operational support to help keep the platform active, publishing, and producing content into the new year. Proceeds from the Pod-a-Thon will support the small team responsible for daily coverage, technical operations, and content production.

“HBCU Sports operates with a small, dedicated team committed to producing consistent, independent coverage of Black college athletics,” Rashad said. “Sustaining that work requires real resources, and this Pod-a-Thon is about making sure the platform remains viable for everyone contributing behind the scenes.”

Throughout the 12-hour broadcast, viewers can expect live discussions, reflections on the legacy of HBCU Sports, honest conversations about the future of Black media, and audience engagement through comments and interactions. Donation information will be shared during the livestream, and supporters are encouraged to contribute at any level.

Ways to donate to HBCU Sports:

Website: https://hbcusports.com/donate

Zelle: [email protected]

CashApp: $HBCUSports