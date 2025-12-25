The rich get richer in the CIAA as the reigning football champion, Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, have added the SIAC’s top player from the 2025 season to its roster.

Former Allen University running back Fabian Duncan has announced he is transferring to Johnson C. Smith with two years of eligibility remaining.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Duncan returns to his hometown after a stellar 2025 season in which he was named the SIAC Overall Player of the Year.

The former Yellow Jacket led the conference this past year with 1,301 rushing yards (ninth in Division II) and 15 rushing touchdowns (tied for 14th in Division II).

Duncan became the first player in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, rushing for over 100 yards six time and scoring a touchdown in five of those games.

This included a career performance against Clark Atlanta, setting the school’s single-game rushing record with 229 yards on 46 attempts and three touchdowns (ties school record).

Duncan joins a Johnson C. Smith team that claimed its first CIAA championship since 1969, finishing with a 10-2 overall record, and making its first Division II playoff appearance in school history.

The Golden Bulls boasted an offense that ranked second in the CIAA, averaging 33.6 points per game, scoring 40 points or more in five contests this year.