A pair of HBCU football players were center stage at one of the major postseason collegiate all-star games over the weekend and stood out in front of the watchful eye of NFL scouts.

Sundiata Anderson, the great All-SWAC Grambling State edge rusher and Howard offensive tackle Anim Dankwah, represented Black colleges during East-West Shrine Bowl workouts.

Here is how talent evaluators rated Anderson on his defensive exploits against some of the top college players in the country.

Sundiata Anderson put together another good day. Using his hands, extension, quickness, and violence during team and inside run periods. Arguably having the best week out of all the defensive players. #ShrineBowl 📈 pic.twitter.com/3L24SrdWW5 — Gerald J. Huggins II, M.A. (@Coach_HugginsJr) January 28, 2024

Grambling State’s Sundiata Anderson executes a great stunt with Iowa’s Logan Lee for the sack. Left side of the play. pic.twitter.com/Dmdq47NoSI — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) January 28, 2024

‘Looking the part’ is huge for a small college prospect in an all-star game, and @GSU_TIGERS EDGE Sundiata Anderson definitely checks that box. It’s been great to see his fluidity and athleticism up close here at @ShrineBowl. — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) January 28, 2024

Dankwah, the massive 6-foot-8, 363-pound offensive lineman, held up well in pass blocking situations, according to observers who watched drills.

Howard OT Anim Dankwah vs USC Edge Solomon Byrd back to back 1 v 1s pic.twitter.com/JhtcJZw1cu — MOUTH OF THE SOUTH (@southexclusives) January 27, 2024

Howard OT Anim Dankwah (6-8, 362) is a massive guy that moves really well for his size. Checks a lot of boxes for what the Chiefs like. pic.twitter.com/6SeFybjrlq — Craig Stout (@Craig_KCSN) January 27, 2024

@TheSportsEntGrp client and Howard alum Anim Dankwah been putting in work! https://t.co/tLN3EpFpNW — Antoine Bethea (AB41) (@ABethea41) January 28, 2024

The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, Feb. 1. The game will air on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.