The son of one the world’s most accomplished musicians, verbally committed to play football at an HBCU.

William Roberts III, a three-star offensive lineman, posted on social media of his intentions to sign with Bethune-Cookman.

Roberts, who played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, chose the Wildcats over Power Five offers from Miami, Colorado and Georgia Tech.

Roberts is the son of rapper and producer Rick Ross. Ross himself played football on scholarship at Albany State in the 1990s.