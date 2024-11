In this episode of HBCU Sports Live, Senior Editor Kendrick Marshall is joined by Morehouse alumnus and Deadspin senior writer Carron J. Phillips in a riveting discussion on the potential hiring of Hue Jackson as the head football coach at Morehouse College. Phillips, known for his candid and well-informed commentary, delves into why he believes Jackson may not be the right fit for the role.

[lasso ref=”amzn-morehouse-college-maroon-tigers-3×5-flag” id=”71885″ link_id=”15275″]