The Jackson State University Division of Athletics released its 2024 football schedule. The slate includes eight Southwestern Athletic Conference games and four non-conference games.

The Tigers will kick off the season on August 31, when they make the short trip to Monroe, La., for their first non-conference battle, a meeting with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Following the season-opener against ULM, the Tigers will host a pair of home games at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, including a non-conference date with the Dragons of Lane College on Sept. 7, followed by a clash against an old SWAC foe, the Jaguars of Southern University on Sept. 14.

The following week, on Sept. 21, the Tigers head back to the state of Louisiana to face the Tigers of Grambling State University in Grambling, La., in Jackson State’s fourth and final non-conference game of the 2024 season.

Jackson State will open the 2024 SWAC schedule on the road on Sept. 28, when they travel to Houston, Texas, to take on the Texas Southern University Tigers. The following week, on Oct. 5, the Tigers will head to Mobile, Ala. for the third consecutive year to take on the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs in the Gulf Coast Classic.

After six consecutive games, the Tigers will take a break with an open date on Oct. 12.

Following the open week, the Tigers will welcome the Rattlers of Florida A&M University to The Vet for the first time as conference opponents on Oct. 19.

The next week, JSU will head to Daytona Beach, Fla., to face the Wildcats of Bethune-Cookman University on Oct. 26 before returning home to welcome back alumni, friends, and fans as the Tigers take on the Golden Lions of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 2 for Homecoming 2024.

The following week, Nov. 9, the Delta Devils of Mississippi Valley State University will come down to Jackson to face off against JSU for the Tigers’ Senior Day.

The Tigers will close out the 2024 campaign with a pair of road contests.

On Nov. 16, Jackson State will face the Alabama State University Hornets in Montgomery, Ala., before closing out the 2024 regular season In the Soul Bowl against the rival Alcorn State University Braves in Lorman, Miss., on Nov. 23.

The 2024 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. The championship game will be played at the designated home venue of the SWAC school with the highest ranking among the teams that qualify for the title game.

Kickoff times for all games on JSU’s schedule will be announced at a later date.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics