Alabama A&M will play four non-conference games to start the 2024 season, including a date at an SEC school.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to Jordan-Haire Stadium to face Auburn on Aug. 31.

The matchup comes a year after Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze suggested turning statewide spring games from intra-squad competition to scrimmages against other Division I football programs in the state. Freeze also proposed revenue from the games to go to charities and causes of the schools’ choosing, as well as the games providing an opportunity for fans from each school to meet their teams and draw interest and excitement for the coming season.

Both ASU head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and AAMU head coach Connell Maynor were asked by Alabama Media Group college writer Nick Alvarez about the possibility of playing either Auburn or Alabama, and they were on board with the possibilities.

“You want to test your guys, and you want to test them against somebody besides yourself,” Maynor said. “That would be a great idea to play an Alabama or Auburn.”

The Bulldogs then open their home slate at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Ala., with back-to-back contests against Kentucky State on Sept. 7 and Fayetteville State on Sept. 14. Both contests were previously unannounced.

Another road trip is up next as the Bulldogs will travel north to face the Austin Peay on Sept. 21.

Alabama A&M opens SWAC play on the road on Sept. 28 against defending HBCU national champion Florida A&M. The Bulldogs will also visit Alabama State on Oct. 26 for the Magic City Classic, Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 9, and Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 23.

The Bulldogs will also host conference games against Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 12 for Homecoming, Southern on Nov. 2, and Grambling State on Nov. 16. Alabama A&M will also face Jackson State in the Gulf Coast Challenge at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Oct. 5.

2024 Alabama A&M Football Schedule

08/31 – at Auburn

09/07 – Kentucky State

09/14 – Fayetteville State

09/21 – at Austin Peay

09/28 – at Florida A&M*

10/05 – Jackson State* (in Mobile, AL)

10/12 – Bethune-Cookman*

10/19 – Bye

10/26 – Alabama State* (in Birmingham, AL)

11/02 – Southern*

11/09 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/16 – Grambling State*

11/23 – at Mississippi Valley State*