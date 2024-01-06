You might also like

Fred Cleveland Jr. erupted for 24 points to help North Carolina Central knock off reigning conference champion Howard 73-54 in the MEAC regular-season opener on Saturday.

Cleveland also chipped in with six boards and seven assists for the Eagles (9-7, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ja’Darius Harris scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Po’Boigh King had 12 points in the effort for the Eagles.

FINAL SCORE! NCCU men’s basketball earned its first MEAC win in the conference opener defeating Howard on Saturday. Timmy Adedire (pictured) had his first career double-double in the contest. #EaglePride | @NCCU_MBB pic.twitter.com/4rW0TgCan0 — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) January 6, 2024



Bryce Harris led the Bison (5-11, 0-1) in scoring with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dom Campbell added 18 points and eight rebounds for Howard. In addition, Seth Towns finished with eight points, six rebounds, and two steals.