Benedict College has yet to find the person to replace Chennis Berry after he left for South Carolina State.

However, the school did officially identify a temporary replacement.

Running backs coach DaVon Smith has been tabbed to interim head coach. Smith, a Houston, Texas native, was a three-year letterman at Clear Creek High School, where he tallied 1,300 rushing yards, 600 receiving yards, and 33 touchdowns.

DaVon Smith (RB Coach) will serve as interim Head Football Coach at Benedict College until head coach is named pic.twitter.com/v7VgVeC3I2 — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) January 6, 2024

Smith’s initial collegiate landing spot was Northwestern State, where he appeared in eight games. Following his redshirt sophomore season, he transferred to Benedict, where he rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns on 63 attempts over nine games.

After his collegiate career wrapped up in 2022, he joined Berry’s staff as a graduate assistant and then running backs coach, where he helped lead the top-ranked running attack in the SIAC that averaged 157.2 yards per contest.