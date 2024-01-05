You might also like

The CIAA announced Friday that it is in the process of identifying where future football championship games will be held.

The conference office indicated in a news release that bid specifications for sites have been developed and are available for interested cities.

“In its seventh year in Salem, Virginia, the CIAA Football Championship brought together alumni and fans during the course of the championship weekend to view the top two teams in the conference,” the league said in a statement. “The purpose of the CIAA Football Championship is to provide a meaningful championship experience to each participating student-athlete while celebrating its legacy, recognizing its leaders, and impacting its communities.”

Virginia Union beat Fayetteville State 21-10 in the 2023 CIAA championship game played in Salem.