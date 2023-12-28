After a Thursday morning meeting of its board of regents, Texas Southern University is still a college without a football coach.

Board chair Brandon Simmons said in a statement, “Texas Southern University’s Board of Regents is committed to taking every opportunity to elevate the University. The Board and Dr. Kevin Granger are aligned in being bold and strategic in our decision-making, and we have together decided to take additional time to consider candidates for the coaching vacancy. We appreciate Dr. Granger’s leadership of the process and look forward to announcing a hiring decision shortly.”

Granger adds in the same statement, “The hiring of a head football coach is a strategic decision that cannot be taken lightly. The Board of Regents and I engaged in positive discussions over the holidays. I am excited about our new leadership’s bold, strategic direction for Texas Southern University. I will be taking a few additional days to consider candidates for the coaching vacancy and will work closely with interim president Dr. Mary Evans Sias and the board to announce a hiring decision shortly.”

Texas Southern was reportedly set to hire Fred McNair after McNair resigned from Alcorn State last week, but two board members were holdouts regarding naming McNair as Clarence McKinney’s replacement.

It was suggested that former Houston Texans wide receiver – and Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist – Andre Johnson is emerging as a serious candidate for the position in spite of having no prior coaching experience.

McNair won 48 games at Alcorn and led the Braves to two Southwestern Athletic Conference championships and Celebration Bowl appearances during his tenure in Lorman.

McNair was also an All-SWAC QB at Alcorn before turning over the reigns to his younger brother, Steve “Air” McNair.