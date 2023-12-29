Weeks after leading Florida A&M to its first HBCU national championship in decades, Willie Simmons is being sought after for an FBS job.

According to multiple online reports, new Duke coach Manny Diaz has reached out to Simmons to gauge his interest in possibly being added to the staff as a running backs coach.

Rumors have swirled over the past several days that Simmons might be targeted by an FBS school.

Simmons, who just completed his fourth season at Florida A&M, guided the program to its first SWAC East title, a conference championship, and win the Celebration Bowl this season. He has an overall record of 66-24 overall at Prairie View and FAMU. The Rattlers have gone 45-13 under his leadership, including three different seasons with nine wins.

Simmons and Diaz both worked on the same staff at Middle Tennessee State from 2007 to 2009. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Clemson, where he played quarterback.

Reports indicated that Florida A&M has asked Simmons for the weekend to put together a contract competitive enough to keep him and that a decision was expected on Monday.